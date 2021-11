Hapaguti Mapimhidze popularly known as Harpers Mapimhidze is a Zimbabwean artist manager. Harpers Mapimhidze is known for being Beverly Sibanda's manager. He was fired by Bev Sibanda in November 2021 via a text message. He is also the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe president.

Career

Hapaguti Mapimhidze was fired by Beverly Sibanda in November 2021 via a text message. Harpers was removed by Bev from their WhatsApp group. Bev Sibanda then announced that she was running her own affairs.

Speaking to H-Metro, Bev Sibanda said she had decided to part ways with Harpers since he was now employed at City Sports Bar where he has been managing the pub.

She added that despite the relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions, Harpers had not been looking for shows as he appeared busy, which prompted her to organise her own shows for survival.[1]

