|description= Hapaguti Mapimhidze popularly known as Harpers Mapimhidze is a Zimbabwean artist manager. Harpers Mapimhidze is known for being Beverly Sibanda's manager. He was fired by Bev Sibanda in November 2021 via a text message. He is also the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe president.

Harpers Mapimhidze said he de­cided to step down to pave way for oth­ers with fresh ideas to run the or­gan­i­sa­tion.<ref name="H">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/hapaz-steps-down-as-dancers-boss/Hapaz steps down as dancers’ boss], ''The Herald'', Published: November 1, 2019, Retrieved: November 17, 2021</ref>

Syn­di­cate Girls leader Pre­cious “Wasu” Mak­wame took over as the in­terim pres­i­dent with Moses Mo­hadi, Tawanda Nyikadzanzwa, Gift Nya­mazana and dancer [[Zoey Sifelani|Zoey]] be­ing the remain­ing ex­ec­u­tive mem­bers.

Harpers Mapimhidze an­nounced his res­ig­na­tion dur­ing DAZ’s 15th an­niver­sary cel­e­bra­tions on Wed­nes­day night at City Sports Bar in Harare.

He an­nounced his res­ig­na­tion dur­ing DAZ's 15th an­niver­sary cel­e­bra­tions at City Sports Bar in [[Harare]].

In 2019, Harpers Mapimhidze announced that he was re­signing as Dancers' As­so­ci­a­tion of Zim­babwe (DAZ) pres­i­dent af­ter 14 years at the helm of the or­gan­i­sa­tion.

She added that despite the relaxation of the [[Covid-19]] restrictions, Harpers had not been looking for shows as he appeared busy, which prompted her to organise her own shows for survival.<ref name="HM">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/bev-fires-manager/ BEV FIRES MANAGER], ''H-Metro'', Published: November 17, 2021, Retrieved: November 17, 2021</ref>

She added that despite the relaxation of the [[Covid-19]] restrictions, Harpers had not been looking for shows as he appeared busy, which prompted her to organise her own shows for survival.<ref name="HM">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/bev-fires-manager/ BEV FIRES MANAGER], ''H-Metro'', Published: November 17, 2021, Retrieved: November 17, 2021</ref>

Hapaguti Mapimhidze popularly known as Harpers Mapimhidze is a Zimbabwean artist manager. Harpers Mapimhidze is known for being Beverly Sibanda's manager. He was fired by Bev Sibanda in November 2021 via a text message. He is also the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe president.

Career

Hapaguti Mapimhidze was fired by Beverly Sibanda in November 2021 via a text message. Harpers was removed by Bev from their WhatsApp group. Bev Sibanda then announced that she was running her own affairs.

Speaking to H-Metro, Bev Sibanda said she had decided to part ways with Harpers since he was now employed at City Sports Bar where he has been managing the pub.

She added that despite the relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions, Harpers had not been looking for shows as he appeared busy, which prompted her to organise her own shows for survival.[1]

Dancers' Association of Zimbabwe (DAZ)

In 2019, Harpers Mapimhidze announced that he was re­signing as Dancers' As­so­ci­a­tion of Zim­babwe (DAZ) pres­i­dent af­ter 14 years at the helm of the or­gan­i­sa­tion.

He an­nounced his res­ig­na­tion dur­ing DAZ's 15th an­niver­sary cel­e­bra­tions at City Sports Bar in Harare.

Harpers Mapimhidze an­nounced his res­ig­na­tion dur­ing DAZ’s 15th an­niver­sary cel­e­bra­tions on Wed­nes­day night at City Sports Bar in Harare.

Syn­di­cate Girls leader Pre­cious “Wasu” Mak­wame took over as the in­terim pres­i­dent with Moses Mo­hadi, Tawanda Nyikadzanzwa, Gift Nya­mazana and dancer Zoey be­ing the remain­ing ex­ec­u­tive mem­bers.

Harpers Mapimhidze said he de­cided to step down to pave way for oth­ers with fresh ideas to run the or­gan­i­sa­tion.[2]