She added that despite the relaxation of the [[Covid-19]] restrictions, Harpers had not been looking for shows as he appeared busy, which prompted her to organise her own shows for survival.<ref name="HM">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/bev-fires-manager/ BEV FIRES MANAGER], ''H-Metro'', Published: November 17, 2021, Retrieved: November 17, 2021</ref>
==References==
Hapaguti Mapimhidze popularly known as Harpers Mapimhidze is a Zimbabwean artist manager. Harpers Mapimhidze is known for being Beverly Sibanda's manager. He was fired by Bev Sibanda in November 2021 via a text message. He is also the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe president.
Career
Hapaguti Mapimhidze was fired by Beverly Sibanda in November 2021 via a text message. Harpers was removed by Bev from their WhatsApp group. Bev Sibanda then announced that she was running her own affairs.
Speaking to H-Metro, Bev Sibanda said she had decided to part ways with Harpers since he was now employed at City Sports Bar where he has been managing the pub.
She added that despite the relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions, Harpers had not been looking for shows as he appeared busy, which prompted her to organise her own shows for survival.[1]
Dancers' Association of Zimbabwe (DAZ)
In 2019, Harpers Mapimhidze announced that he was resigning as Dancers' Association of Zimbabwe (DAZ) president after 14 years at the helm of the organisation.
He announced his resignation during DAZ's 15th anniversary celebrations at City Sports Bar in Harare.
Syndicate Girls leader Precious “Wasu” Makwame took over as the interim president with Moses Mohadi, Tawanda Nyikadzanzwa, Gift Nyamazana and dancer Zoey being the remaining executive members.
Harpers Mapimhidze said he decided to step down to pave way for others with fresh ideas to run the organisation.[2]
References
- ↑ BEV FIRES MANAGER, H-Metro, Published: November 17, 2021, Retrieved: November 17, 2021
- ↑ Nyore Madzianike, steps down as dancers’ boss, The Herald, Published: November 1, 2019, Retrieved: November 17, 2021