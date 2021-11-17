Difference between revisions of "Harpers Mapimhidze"
Latest revision as of 11:44, 17 November 2021
Hapaguti Mapimhidze popularly known as Harpers Mapimhidze is a Zimbabwean artist manager. Harpers Mapimhidze is known for being Beverly Sibanda's manager. He was fired by Bev Sibanda in November 2021 via a text message. He is also the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe president.
Career
Hapaguti Mapimhidze was fired by Beverly Sibanda in November 2021 via a text message. Harpers was removed by Bev from their WhatsApp group. Bev Sibanda then announced that she was running her own affairs.
Speaking to H-Metro, Bev Sibanda said she had decided to part ways with Harpers since he was now employed at City Sports Bar where he has been managing the pub.
She added that despite the relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions, Harpers had not been looking for shows as he appeared busy, which prompted her to organise her own shows for survival.[1]
Dancers' Association of Zimbabwe (DAZ)
In 2019, Harpers Mapimhidze announced that he was resigning as Dancers' Association of Zimbabwe (DAZ) president after 14 years at the helm of the organisation.
He announced his resignation during DAZ's 15th anniversary celebrations at City Sports Bar in Harare.
Syndicate Girls leader Precious “Wasu” Makwame took over as the interim president with Moses Mohadi, Tawanda Nyikadzanzwa, Gift Nyamazana and dancer Zoey being the remaining executive members.
Harpers Mapimhidze said he decided to step down to pave way for others with fresh ideas to run the organisation.[2]
Extortion Claims
In 2016, Harpers was accused of "intimidation and extortionist tendencies" by some female dancers.
According to The Standard, a group of female dancers said they were forced to pay subscription fees that he abused to finance his own projects. The dancers said:
"We are bitter with Harpers, he is abusing us and if one does not pay up subscriptions, he threatens them with unspecified action and we are tired of his actions. We no longer want him to represent us and he should do the honourable thing of resigning."
He was also accused of organising an awards ceremony ‘to honour himself and his friend Sibanda'.[3]
References
- ↑ BEV FIRES MANAGER, H-Metro, Published: November 17, 2021, Retrieved: November 17, 2021
- ↑ Nyore Madzianike, steps down as dancers’ boss, The Herald, Published: November 1, 2019, Retrieved: November 17, 2021
- ↑ Problem Masau, Bev’s manager in trouble, The Standard, Published: January 3, 2016, Retrieved: November 17, 2021