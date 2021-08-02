Difference between revisions of "Hartzel High School"

In the '''2015''' O Level exams saw the school ranking 26 out of 100 with an 86.63% pass rate. <br/>

In '''2017''' the school was ranked as the 35th best A Level center. <br/>

In the '''2019''' O Level exams the school had 79.31% and it was placed 39 out of 100 schools. <br/>

The school regularly features in the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe. <br/>

It is a mixed school with a strong academic curriculum reinforced with United Methodist Christian teachings. As a coed boarding school, girls’ dormitories are on the eastern side of the school and boys on the west.

'''Hartzel High School''' (or '''Hartzell''') is in [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]] . '''Hartzell High''' is run by the United [[Methodist Church in Zimbabwe]].

Location

Address: Old Mutare Mission, Mutare.

Telephone: +263 20 65148, 077 326 4470

Web: http://www.hartzellhighschool.ac.zw/, http://+2632065148, https://openclass.co.zw/hartzell-high-school/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Hartzell-High-School-2230485200502147/



History

The school was opened in 1898.

It is a mixed school with a strong academic curriculum reinforced with United Methodist Christian teachings. As a coed boarding school, girls’ dormitories are on the eastern side of the school and boys on the west.

School Grounds

It is a boarding school.

Students / Teachers / Courses

In 2013 the school attained a 79.31% pass rate at O-Level.

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

