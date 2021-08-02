Difference between revisions of "Hartzel High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Schools Manicaland Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Association of...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
[[Manicaland Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web: <br/>
|+
Web: <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
|+
|+
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
|−
|+
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Student body, number and ages
Student body, number and ages
Staff,
Staff,
|Line 43:
|Line 52:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland,O Level
Revision as of 09:06, 2 August 2021
Hartzel High School (or Hartzell) is in Mutare, Manicaland Province. Hartzell High is run by the United Methodist Church in Zimbabwe.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Old Mutare Mission, Mutare.
Telephone: +263 20 65148, 077 326 4470
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.hartzellhighschool.ac.zw/, http://+2632065148, https://openclass.co.zw/hartzell-high-school/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Hartzell-High-School-2230485200502147/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The school was opened in 1898.
It is a mixed school with a strong academic curriculum reinforced with United Methodist Christian teachings. As a coed boarding school, girls’ dormitories are on the eastern side of the school and boys on the west.
School Grounds
It is a boarding school.
Students / Teachers / Courses
The school regularly features in the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe.
In the 2019 O Level exams the school had 79.31% and it was placed 39 out of 100 schools.
In 2017 the school was ranked as the 35th best A Level center.
In the 2015 O Level exams saw the school ranking 26 out of 100 with an 86.63% pass rate.
In 2013 the school attained a 79.31% pass rate at O-Level.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template