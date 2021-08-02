Difference between revisions of "Hartzel High School"

Pindula

'''Hartzel High School''' (or '''Hartzell''') is in [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]]. '''Hartzell High''' is run by the United [[Methodist Church in Zimbabwe]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
 
 
 
==Location==
 
'''Address:''' Old Mutare Mission, [[Mutare]]. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' +263 20 65148, 077 326 4470 <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Web:''' http://www.hartzellhighschool.ac.zw/, http://+2632065148, https://openclass.co.zw/hartzell-high-school/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Hartzell-High-School-2230485200502147/  <br/>
 
 
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
 
 
==History==
 
The school was opened in '''1898'''.
 
 
 
It is a mixed school with a strong academic curriculum reinforced with United Methodist Christian teachings. As a coed boarding school, girls’ dormitories are on the eastern side of the school and boys on the west.
 
 
 
==School Grounds==
 
It is a boarding school.
 
 
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
The school regularly features in the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe. <br/>
 
In the '''2019''' O Level exams the school had 79.31% and it was placed 39 out of 100 schools. <br/>
 
In '''2017''' the school was ranked as the 35th best A Level center. <br/>
 
In the '''2015''' O Level exams saw the school ranking 26 out of 100 with an 86.63% pass rate. <br/>
 
In '''2013''' the school attained a 79.31% pass rate at O-Level.
 
 
 
