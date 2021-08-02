Difference between revisions of "Hartzel High School"

|
'''Hartzel High School''' (or '''Hartzell''') is in [[Mutare]], [[ Manicaland Province]]. '''Hartzell High ''' is run by the United [[Methodist Church in Zimbabwe]]. |+
[[Hartzell High School]]
|
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]].
See [[Association of Trust Schools]].
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''')
|
==Location== |
'''Address:''' Old Mutare Mission, [[Mutare]]. <br/> |
'''Telephone:''' +263 20 65148, 077 326 4470 <br/> |
'''Cell:''' <br/> |
'''Email:''' <br/> |
'''Web:''' http://www.hartzellhighschool.ac.zw/, http://+2632065148, https://openclass.co.zw/hartzell-high-school/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Hartzell-High-School -2230485200502147/ <br/> |
|
|
==History== |
The school was opened in '''1898'''. |
|
It is a mixed school with a strong academic curriculum reinforced with United Methodist Christian teachings. As a coed boarding school, girls’ dormitories are on the eastern side of the school and boys on the west. |
|
==School Grounds== |
It is a boarding school. |
|
==Students / Teachers / Courses== |
The school regularly features in the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe. <br/> |
In the '''2019''' O Level exams the school had 79.31% and it was placed 39 out of 100 schools. <br/> |
In '''2017''' the school was ranked as the 35th best A Level center. <br/> |
In the '''2015''' O Level exams saw the school ranking 26 out of 100 with an 86.63% pass rate. <br/> |
In '''2013''' the school attained a 79.31% pass rate at O-Level. |
|
==Events== |
==Further Reading==
[[Category:High Schools]]
|
