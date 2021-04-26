Difference between revisions of "Hartzell High School"

Hartzell High School is a high school near Mutare along Nyanga road. The school is situated close to Africa University. Hartzell is a [[[United Methodist Church]] school. The school has a junoir school called Hartzell Primary School.

Background

The school is named after Methodist Bishop Joseph C. Hartzell (1842-1929) who obtained the buildings at Old Umtali (name of Mutare in the colonial times) from Cecil John Rhodes and the British South Africa Company for use as a mission station. Joseph Hatzell was the Bishop of Africa for the American Methodist Episcopal Church.

The school was opened on 21 November 1898, with Rev Morris Ehnes as its head. It was recognized officially as having two names, the Umtali Public School and the Umtali Academy. In 1899 the school officially became a government school. The school was for Europeans only.

Telephone: 020 65148.

See [[

Prominent People that attended Hartzell