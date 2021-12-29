Hartzell High School (or Hartzel) is near Mutare along the Nyanga road, Manicaland Province. The school is situated close to Africa University. Hartzell is a United Methodist Church school Methodist Church in Zimbabwe. The school has a junior school called Hartzell Primary School.



Location

Address: Old Mutare Mission, Mutare.

Telephone: +263 20 65148, 077 326 4470, +263 20 64 672.

Web: http://www.hartzellhighschool.ac.zw/, http://+2632065148, https://openclass.co.zw/hartzell-high-school/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Hartzell-High-School-2230485200502147/



Background / History

The school is named after Methodist Bishop Joseph C. Hartzell (1842-1929) who obtained the buildings at Old Umtali (name of Mutare in the colonial times) from Cecil John Rhodes and the British South Africa Company for use as a mission station. Joseph Hatzell was the Bishop of Africa for the American Methodist Episcopal Church.

The school was opened on 21 November 1898, with Rev Morris Ehnes as its head. It was recognized officially as having two names, the Umtali Public School and the Umtali Academy. In 1899 the school officially became a government school. The school was for Europeans only.

It is a mixed school with a strong academic curriculum reinforced with United Methodist Christian teachings. As a coed boarding school, girls’ dormitories are on the eastern side of the school and boys on the west.

School Grounds

It is a boarding school.

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school regularly features in the top 100 schools in Zimbabwe.

In the 2019 O Level exams the school had 79.31% and it was placed 39 out of 100 schools.

In 2017 the school was ranked as the 35th best A Level center.

In the 2015 O Level exams saw the school ranking 26 out of 100 with an 86.63% pass rate.

In 2013 the school attained a 79.31% pass rate at O-Level.

