|Haru Mutasa
Haru Mutasa (Photo credit: Haru Mutasa Twitter Account)
|Born
|Harugumi Rozabella Mutasa
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Alma mater
|Dominican Convent High School, Rhodes University
|Occupation
|Organization
|Al Jazeera
Haru Mutasa is a Zimbabwean-born broadcast-journalist currently working for Al Jazeera English as an Africa correspondent.
On 15 October 2019, Mutasa announced on Twitter that she was leaving twitter due to cyber bulling on the platform.
Career
Early Years
She did her High School at Dominican Convent High School.
Before joining Al Jazeera English, Haru Mutasa worked for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Cable News Network (CNN), Television New Zealand (TVNZ), Associated Press Television News (APTN) and the STAR Sports Network.
Al Jazeera English
At Al Jazeera English, Haru Mutasa reports the news and has also hosted studio-based interview-programmes. In 2020 Haru Mutasa was a field based correspondent for the Southern African region. She is based in Johannesburg, South Africa .
Awards
In 2007, Haru Mutasa was a nominee for the "Young Journalist of the Year" award at the Royal Television Society awards.[1]
Cyber bulling on Twitter
In October 2019, Mutasa said that she was leaving Twitter for a while because she had been a victim of abuse on the platform. Mutasa had received insults a negative feedback to several of her tweets in the preceding months.[2]
References
