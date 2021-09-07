In ''' October 2019 ''' , Mutasa said that she was leaving Twitter for a while because she had been a victim of abuse on the platform. Mutasa had received insults a negative feedback to several of her tweets in the preceding months.<ref name="twtr151019"> [https://twitter.com/harumutasa/status/1184139712673603584 Off twitter hopefully for a while], ''Twitter, Published: 15 Oct 2019, Accessed: 16 Oct 2019''</ref>

In October 2019, Mutasa said that she was leaving Twitter for a while because she had been a victim of abuse on the platform. Mutasa had received insults a negative feedback to several of her tweets in the preceding months.<ref name="twtr151019"> [https://twitter.com/harumutasa/status/1184139712673603584 Off twitter hopefully for a while], ''Twitter, Published: 15 Oct 2019, Accessed: 16 Oct 2019''</ref>

In ''' 2007 ''' , ''' Haru Mutasa''' was a nominee for the "Young Journalist of the Year" award at the [[Royal Television Society]] awards.<ref>[http://www.rts.org.uk/Info_page_two_pic_2_det.asp?art_id=6942&sec_id=3487 Television Journalism Awards Winners 2007]</ref>

At Al Jazeera English, ''' Haru Mutasa''' reports the news and has also hosted studio-based interview-programmes. In '''2020''' ''' Haru Mutasa''' was a field based correspondent for the Southern African region. She is based in Johannesburg, South Africa .

Before joining Al Jazeera English, '''Haru Mutasa ''' worked for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Cable News Network (CNN), Television New Zealand (TVNZ), Associated Press Television News (APTN) and the [[STAR Sports]] Network.

'''Haru Mutasa''' is a [[Zimbabwe|Zimbabwean]]-born broadcast-journalist currently working for Al Jazeera English as an Africa correspondent.

Haru Mutasa is a Zimbabwean-born broadcast-journalist currently working for Al Jazeera English as an Africa correspondent.

Career

Early Years

She did her High School at Dominican Convent High School.

Al Jazeera English

Awards

Haru Mutasa says she's leaving Twitter in October 2019

