Difference between revisions of "Haruchemwi Vushe Nhengu"

In July 2018, Haruchemwi Vushe Nhengu was elected to Ward 5 Chipinge Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 426 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Chipinge Town Council with 426 votes, beating Enes Mhlanga of Zanu-PF with 386 votes, Namushema Kamwana of PRC with 31 votes and Chendisaita Gwenzi of NCA with 24 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

