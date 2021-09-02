Difference between revisions of "Hatfield"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 74:
|Line 74:
}}
}}
|−
''''Hatfield''' is a low-density suburb in
|+
''''Hatfield''' is a low-density suburb in [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
==Background==
==Background==
|−
Hatfield residential suburb was laid out in 1920. The suburb is about 8km out of [[Harare
|+
Hatfieldresidential suburb was laid out in 1920. The suburb is about 8km out of [[Harare]].
|Line 87:
|Line 87:
==Places==
==Places==
|−
*[[Hatfield City Library]] - A city library along
|+
* [[Hatfield City Library]] - A city library along Road.
|−
*[[Mega 2]] - a social hangout
|+
* [[Mega 2]] - a social hangout along Logan Road.
|−
*[[Garden of Eden]] - wedding venue along Fern Road.
|+
* [[Garden of Eden]] - wedding venue along Fern Road.
|−
*[[Hatfield Community Hall]]- along
|+
* [[Hatfield Community Hall]]- along
|−
*[[St Joseph Catholic Church]] - along Jesmond Road
|+
* [[St Joseph Catholic Church]] - along Jesmond Road
|−
*[[Megham International College]] - boarding/day school at 40 Seke road
|+
* [[Megham International College]] - boarding/day school at 40 Seke road
|−
*[[Hatfield Junior School]] - along
|+
* [[Hatfield Junior School]] - along
|−
*[[Hatfield High School]]
|+
* [[Hatfield High School]]
|−
*[[Hatfield Clinic School]]
|+
* [[Hatfield Clinic School]]
==Area Directory==
==Area Directory==
|Line 103:
|Line 103:
===Notable People from Hatfield===
===Notable People from Hatfield===
[[Acie Lumumba]]
[[Acie Lumumba]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 11:13, 2 September 2021
Hatfield
'Hatfield is a low-density suburb in Harare Metropolitan Province.
Background
Hatfield residential suburb was laid out in 1920. The suburb is about 8km out of Harare.
Population and Geography
Main Activities
Places
- Hatfield City Library - A city library along Elgin Road.
- Mega 2 - a social hangout along Logan Road.
- Garden of Eden - wedding venue along Fern Road.
- Hatfield Community Hall- along Elgin
- St Joseph Catholic Church - along Jesmond Road
- Megham International College - boarding/day school at 40 Seke road
- Hatfield Junior School - along Joshua Nkomo / Airport Road
- Hatfield High School Girls High School on Oakley Rd
- Hatfield Clinic School
Area Directory
Hatfield Police Station (04)570949.