Latest revision as of 11:13, 2 September 2021

Hatfield
Hatfield map.png

'Hatfield is a low-density suburb in Harare Metropolitan Province.

Background

Hatfield residential suburb was laid out in 1920. The suburb is about 8km out of Harare.


Population and Geography

Main Activities

Places

Area Directory

Hatfield Police Station (04)570949.

Trivia

Notable People from Hatfield

Acie Lumumba

