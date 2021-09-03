Difference between revisions of "Hatfield"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 109:
|Line 109:
|keywords=suburb,residential,Harare Province,
|keywords=suburb,residential,Harare Province,
|description=Harare suburbs
|description=Harare suburbs
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:Harare Suburbs]]
[[Category:Harare Suburbs]]
Latest revision as of 12:45, 3 September 2021
Hatfield
'Hatfield is a low-density suburb in Harare Metropolitan Province.
Background
Hatfield residential suburb was laid out in 1920. The suburb is about 8km out of Harare.
Population and Geography
Main Activities
Places
- Hatfield City Library - A city library along Elgin Road.
- Mega 2 - a social hangout along Logan Road.
- Garden of Eden - wedding venue along Fern Road.
- Hatfield Community Hall- along Elgin
- St Joseph Catholic Church - along Jesmond Road
- Megham International College - boarding/day school at 40 Seke road
- Hatfield Junior School - along Joshua Nkomo / Airport Road
- Hatfield High School Girls High School on Oakley Rd
- Hatfield Clinic School
Area Directory
Hatfield Police Station (04)570949.