Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Hatfield"

Page Discussion
 
Line 109: Line 109:
 
|keywords=suburb,residential,Harare Province,
 
|keywords=suburb,residential,Harare Province,
 
|description=Harare suburbs
 
|description=Harare suburbs
|image=Uploaded_file.png
+
|image=Hatfield map.png
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Harare Suburbs]]
 
[[Category:Harare Suburbs]]

Latest revision as of 12:45, 3 September 2021

Hatfield
Hatfield map.png

'Hatfield is a low-density suburb in Harare Metropolitan Province.

Background

Hatfield residential suburb was laid out in 1920. The suburb is about 8km out of Harare.


Population and Geography

Main Activities

Places

Area Directory

Hatfield Police Station (04)570949.

Trivia

Notable People from Hatfield

Acie Lumumba

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Hatfield&oldid=110142"