Difference between revisions of "Hatfield"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 82:
|Line 82:
==Population and Geography==
==Population and Geography==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Main Activities==
==Main Activities==
Latest revision as of 10:00, 12 September 2022
Hatfield
'Hatfield is a low-density suburb in Harare Metropolitan Province.
Background
Hatfield residential suburb was laid out in 1920. The suburb is about 8km out of Harare.
Population and Geography
Government
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hatfield returned to Parliament:
- Tapiwa Mashakada of MDC with 11 740 votes,
- Irene Zindi of Zanu PF with 5 413 votes,
- David Farai Muzorewa of UP with 124 votes,
- Dambudzo Frank Heart Jangano, Independent, with 111 votes,
- Mike Nedi Duro, Independent, with MDC 62 votes,
- Tafadzwa Abel Savanhu, Independent, with 58 votes,
- White Robson, Independent, with 39 votes.
Main Activities
Places
- Hatfield City Library - A city library along Elgin Road.
- Mega 2 - a social hangout along Logan Road.
- Garden of Eden - wedding venue along Fern Road.
- Hatfield Community Hall- along Elgin
- St Joseph Catholic Church - along Jesmond Road
- Megham International College - boarding/day school at 40 Seke road
- Hatfield Junior School - along Joshua Nkomo / Airport Road
- Hatfield High School Girls High School on Oakley Rd
- Hatfield Clinic School
Area Directory
Hatfield Police Station (04)570949.