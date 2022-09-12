* [[David Farai Muzorewa]] of UP with 124 votes,

* [[Irene Zindi]] of Zanu PF with 5 413 votes,

* [[Tapiwa Mashakada]] of MDC with 11 740 votes,

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hatfield''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'Hatfield is a low-density suburb in Harare Metropolitan Province.

Hatfield residential suburb was laid out in 1920. The suburb is about 8km out of Harare.





Hatfield Police Station (04)570949.

Acie Lumumba