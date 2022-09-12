Pindula

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Hatfield''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Tapiwa Mashakada]] of MDC with 11 740 votes,
* [[Irene Zindi]] of Zanu PF with 5 413 votes,
* [[David Farai Muzorewa]] of UP with 124 votes,
* [[Dambudzo Frank Heart Jangano]], Independent, with 111 votes,
* [[Mike Nedi Duro]], Independent, with MDC 62 votes,
* [[Tafadzwa Abel Savanhu]], Independent, with 58 votes,
* [[White Robson]], Independent, with 39 votes.
  
 
'Hatfield is a low-density suburb in Harare Metropolitan Province.

Background

Hatfield residential suburb was laid out in 1920. The suburb is about 8km out of Harare.


In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hatfield returned to Parliament:

Main Activities

Places

Area Directory

Hatfield Police Station (04)570949.

Trivia

Notable People from Hatfield

Acie Lumumba

