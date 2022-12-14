'''Hatfield''' residential suburb was laid out in '''1920'''. The suburb is about 8km from the [[Harare]] CBD .

Hatfield residential suburb was laid out in 1920. The suburb is about 8km from the Harare CBD.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hatfield returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hatfield returned to Parliament:

Tapiwa Mashakada of MDC–T with 9 031 votes or 64.62 percent,

Acie Lumumba of Zanu PF with 4 246 votes or 30.38 percent,

Linus Mushonga of MDC–N with 665 votes or 4.76 percent,

1 others with 33 votes or 0.24 percent.

Total 13 975 votes

Hatfield Police Station (04)570949.

Acie Lumumba