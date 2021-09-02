Difference between revisions of "Hatfield High School"
Hatfield High School [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
Hatfield High School[[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
(September 2021) <br/>
(September 2021) <br/>
Address: <br/>
Address:<br/>
Telephone: <br/>
Telephone:<br/>
Cell: <br/>
Cell:<br/>
Email: <br/>
Email:<br/>
Web: <br/>
Web: <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
* courses offered, to what levels.
* courses offered, to what levels.
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 11:05, 2 September 2021
Hatfield High School (Hatfield Girls High School) is on Oakley Rd, Hatfield, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Cnr Oakley and Kilwinning Rd, Hatfield, Harare.
Telephone: 04570133, 04570530, 04572403.
Cell:
Email: hatfieldgirlshigh@gmail.com
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Hatfield Girls had a pass rate:
- 2015 - 85.19% and was placed 4th in the district.
- 2016 - 94.7% and it took the 3rd position.
- 2017 - 92.7% but its overall position in the distracted improved to second just behind Harare High that had 93.92%.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
