|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe

==Further Reading==

'''Address:''' Cnr Oakley and Kilwinning Rd, [[ Hatfield ]] , [[Harare]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Hatfield High School''' (Hatfield Girls High School) is on Oakley Rd, [[ Hatfield ]] , [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].

Hatfield High School badge

Location

(September 2021)

Address: Cnr Oakley and Kilwinning Rd, Hatfield, Harare.

Telephone: 04570133, 04570530, 04572403.

Cell:

Email: hatfieldgirlshigh@gmail.com

Web:



History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Hatfield Girls had a pass rate:

2015 - 85.19% and was placed 4th in the district.

- 85.19% and was placed 4th in the district. 2016 - 94.7% and it took the 3rd position.

- 94.7% and it took the 3rd position. 2017 - 92.7% but its overall position in the distracted improved to second just behind Harare High that had 93.92%.

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information