Latest revision as of 11:08, 2 September 2021
Hatfield High School (Hatfield Girls High School) is on Oakley Rd, Hatfield, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Cnr Oakley and Kilwinning Rd, Hatfield, Harare.
Telephone: 04570133, 04570530, 04572403.
Cell:
Email: hatfieldgirlshigh@gmail.com
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Hatfield Girls had a pass rate:
- 2015 - 85.19% and was placed 4th in the district.
- 2016 - 94.7% and it took the 3rd position.
- 2017 - 92.7% but its overall position in the distracted improved to second just behind Harare High that had 93.92%.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.