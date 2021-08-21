|description= Hatirarami Momberume is a Zimbabwean and the "husband" of 14-year-old Anna Machaya who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.

[[File:Evans-Momberumee (1).jpg|thumb|Hatirarami "Evans" Momberume]] '''Hatirarmi Momberume''' also known as '''Evans Momberume''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] and the alleged husband of 14-year-old [[Anna Machaya]] who died whilst giving birth at a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church shrine.

Background

According to a statement released by the police after his arrest, his birth name is Hatirarami Momberume. The name Evans is an alias.[1]

Arrest

Hatirarami Momberume was arrested on 18 August 2021 and was charged with having sex with a minor. Reports indicated that he was set to appear at the Mutare Magistrates Court on 19 August 2021. Momberume was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department's Homicide Division after the Zimbabwe Republic Police made Memory’s death a priority investigation.[2]

Trial

Hatirarami Momberume appeared in court facing charges of murder and having a sexual relationship with a minor after allegedly impregnating Anna Machaya who died while giving birth at a church shrine in Marange.

He appeared before Mutare magistrate Lucy Mungwari who remanded him in custody to the 9th of September 2021. Momberume according to the State, caused the death of the minor by failing to take her to a specialist as there was a real risk of complications considering her age. Momberume was also facing charges of having a sexual relationship with a minor after he impregnated the girl.[3]

