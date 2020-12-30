Difference between revisions of "Hauna Power Station (Pvt) Ltd"

From the offtake weir on the Ngarura River , the water is piped in a steel penstock for 4300m to the powerhouse which is located close to Hauna town. The scheme has a head of 116m and is designed to pipe up to a maximum of 2.5 m³/sec (cumecs) of flow. The 2.3MW generator has an operating range of 8%-100% of the available river flow, which enables operation for 10 months of the year. The electricity is transmitted into the 33KV national grid at Hauna.

From the offtake weir on the Ngarura river , the water is piped in a steel penstock for 4300m to the powerhouse which is located close to Hauna town. The scheme has a head of 116m and is designed to pipe up to a maximum of 2.5 m³/sec (cumecs) of flow. The 2.3MW generator has an operating range of 8%-100% of the available river flow, which enables operation for 10 months of the year. The electricity is transmitted into the 33KV national grid at Hauna.

The ''' Hauna Power Station ''' scheme was commissioned in ''' January 2017 ''' . It is a 2.3 MW scheme, taking water from the [[ Ngarura River]] , which is a tributary of the [[ Honde River]] .

The Hauna Power Station scheme was commissioned in January 2017. It is a 2.3 MW scheme, taking water from the Ngarura river , which is a tributary of the Honde river .

The Hauna Power Station scheme was commissioned in January 2017. It is a 2.3 MW scheme, taking water from the Ngarura River, which is a tributary of the Honde River.





The offtake weir is on the Ngarura river (a tributary of the Honde river), and the plant is close to Hauna Village. Honde Valley, Manica Province.

Current structure

Physical

From the offtake weir on the Ngarura River, the water is piped in a steel penstock for 4300m to the powerhouse which is located close to Hauna town. The scheme has a head of 116m and is designed to pipe up to a maximum of 2.5 m³/sec (cumecs) of flow. The 2.3MW generator has an operating range of 8%-100% of the available river flow, which enables operation for 10 months of the year. The electricity is transmitted into the 33KV national grid at Hauna.

Ownership

PGI own several power generation companies, including Hauna Power Station (Pvt) Ltd. All plants are managed by Nyangani Renewable Energy (Pvt) Ltd

History

It was built from May- December 2016 and commissioned in January 2017, with the onset of the rains.

It has an installed capacity of 2.3 MW

In 2018 the output was 6 042MWh



Further Reading

[1]