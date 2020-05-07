Difference between revisions of "Havemore Nyarambi"

In July 2018, Havemore Nyarambi was elected to Ward 2 Marondera RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2541 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Marondera RDC with 2 votes, beating Thobias Koka of MDC-Alliance with 228 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]