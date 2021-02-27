Difference between revisions of "Hazel Matenda"
(Created page with "'''Hazel Matenda''' is a Zimbabwean model and video vixen. She appeared in Jah Prayzah's ''Sadza Nemuriwo'' music video. ==Background== Hazel Matenda grew up in Mpop...")
Hazel Matenda is a Zimbabwean model and video vixen. She appeared in Jah Prayzah's Sadza Nemuriwo music video.
Background
Hazel Matenda grew up in Mpopoma.[1]
Career
Jah Prayzah Video
She said Ben Chest who also featured on Jah Prayzah's Sadza Nemuriwo music video for helping her get the part. Narrating how she landed the lead role in the music video she said:
“Jah Prayzah’s team was looking for models in Bulawayo to take part in his music video and a friend of mine, Ben Chest, happened to send a couple of my pictures to them and I was chosen for the part”.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Bongani Ndlovu, Jah Prayzah’s video vixen makes waves, Nehanda Radio, Published: August 2, 2019, Retrieved: February 27, 2021