==Suspension for alleging that President Mugabe was of Malawian origin==

She presented at [[Radio Zimbabwe]] from June 2017 to February 2018 . Between 2010 and 2016, DJ Chilli was the anchor of the live draw of [[Africa Lotto]].<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/hazvinei-sakarombe-57a40b86/?originalSubdomain=zw Hazvinei Sakarombe], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 30, 2021</ref>

She auditioned for Power FM in 2004. DJ Chilli became a presenter on the radio station after being successful in an interview overseen by veteran broadcaster, [[Admire Taderera]].Prior to her television debut on Woza Friday in 2009, DJ Chilli was a DJ on urban radio station, [[Power FM]].<ref name="ZIM"/>

In 2020, Havinei Sakarombe graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing Management from IMM Graduate School of Marketing and an Occupational Safety Health and Environmental Management Certificate from [[NSSA]].<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/hazvisakarombe/status/1410134109545021442/photo/4 hazvinei sakarombe], ''Twitter'', Published: June 30, 2021, Retrieved: June 30, 2021</ref> She also holds a Computer Science qualification from [[Gweru Polytechnic]]. Sakarombe also attended [[Thornhill High School]].<ref name="L"/>

On 12 April 2016, Hazvinei Sakarombe gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in [[Harare]].<ref name="HM">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/hazvi-sakarombe-now-mom/ Hazvi Sakarombe now mom], ''H-Metro'', Published: April 14, 2016, retrieved: June 30, 2021</ref> Her son named DeSean was delivered via c-section.<ref name="C">Hazel Makani, [https://www.creativeloop.co.zw/2021/06/dj-chilli-aka-samaz-speaks-on-balancing-motherhood-pregnancy-school-and-a-career/ DJ Chilli aka Samaz speaks on balancing motherhood, pregnancy, school and a career.], ''Creative Loop'', Published: June 30, 2021, Retrieved: June 30, 2021</ref>

She was born in [[Mutare]] but grew up in [[Gweru]].<ref name="Youth"> [http://youthvillage.co.zw/2015/07/10-things-you-didnt-know-about-hazvinei-sakarombe/ 10 THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT HAZVINEI SAKAROMBE], ''Youth Village'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: July 19, 2017</ref> While growing up she never got to listen to radio much because her strict parents would always ensure that she read books rather than indulge in the electronic distractions offered by television and radio.<ref name="ZIM"/>

