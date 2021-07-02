Difference between revisions of "Headlands"
It is home to about 1,728 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
{| class="pintablefloat"
|description=
}}
|−
==References==
Headlands is a Town located in Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 1,728 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.