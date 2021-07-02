'''Headlands''' is a Town located in [[Makoni]] District, [[Manicaland Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].

Population

It is home to about 1,728 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

See Mount Carmelsec School.


















