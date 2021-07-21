Pindula

Headlands is a Town located in Makoni District, Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 1,728 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

See Mount Carmelsec School.
See St Benedict's Secondary School.

References

