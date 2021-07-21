Difference between revisions of "Headlands"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 31:
|Line 31:
See [[Mount Carmelsec School]]. <br/>
See [[Mount Carmelsec School]]. <br/>
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
Latest revision as of 13:39, 21 July 2021
Headlands is a Town located in Makoni District, Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 1,728 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
See Mount Carmelsec School.
See St Benedict's Secondary School.