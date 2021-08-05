Difference between revisions of "Headlands"
'''Headlands''' is a Town located in [[Makoni]] District, [[Manicaland Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].

It is home to about 1,728 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.





Latest revision as of 17:14, 5 August 2021
Headlands is a Town located in Makoni District, Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 1,728 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
See Chinyudze Secondary School.
See Mount Carmelsec School.
See St Benedict's Secondary School.