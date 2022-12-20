Pindula

==Infrastructure==
 
See [[Chinyudze Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Mount Carmelsec School]]. <br/>
 
See [[St Benedict's Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Mount Carmelsec School]]. <br/>
 
See [[St Benedict's Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[St Benedict's Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
Latest revision as of 09:30, 20 December 2022

Headlands is a Town located in Makoni District, Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 1 728 people.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Headlands returned to Parliament:

Total 16 225 votes

Infrastructure

See Chinyudze Secondary School.
See Mount Carmelsec School.
See St Benedict's Secondary School.


