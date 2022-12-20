Difference between revisions of "Headlands"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
==Population==
==Population==
|−
It is home to about 1
|+
It is home to about 1 728 people.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
See [[Chinyudze Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Chinyudze Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Mount Carmelsec School]]. <br/>
See [[Mount Carmelsec School]]. <br/>
See [[St Benedict's Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[St Benedict's Secondary School]]. <br/>
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|+
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=Headlands
|−
|
|+
|=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=Manicaland Province,,,
|−
|
|+
Places
|+
.
|+
|=
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 09:30, 20 December 2022
Headlands is a Town located in Makoni District, Manicaland Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 1 728 people.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Headlands returned to Parliament:
- Didymus Mutasa of Zanu PF with 10 975 votes or 67.64 percent,
- David Tekeshe of MDC–T with 4 500 votes or 27.73 percent,
- Canaan Goneso of MDC–N with 750 votes or 4.62 percent,
Total 16 225 votes
Infrastructure
See Chinyudze Secondary School.
See Mount Carmelsec School.
See St Benedict's Secondary School.