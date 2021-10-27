In July 2018, Heavens Randazha was elected to Ward 13 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 375 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Pfura RDC with 375 votes, beating Musiiwa Maguraushe of MDC Alliance with 151 votes, and Nodia Magombedze of PRC with 49 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

