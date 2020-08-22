Helcraw Electrical (Pvt) Limited is a Zimbabwean electrical equipment manufacturer whose partner is Italian compaby Ansaldo Ernegia. It is also involved in projects management.

Background

The company was established in 2003 and Farai Jere is the majority shareholder. Helcraw Electrical has since grown to become an EPC contractor from just being an electrical goods trader since inception in 2003. Helcraw Electrical’s technical partner, Ansaldo Energia is Italy’s largest supplier, installer and service provider for power generation plants and components and one of the world’s leading players in the sector.

Helcraw Electrical specialises in the supply of materials, equipment and services pertaining to electrical power distribution and reticulations. They have a vast array of high quality goods manufacturers and installation contractor’s worldwide in their supply change network. They have been successful in securing sole agencies for the entire continent of Africa with a number of manufacturers.

Helcraw Electrical has the technical expertise through on-site evaluations and measurements, as well as state of the art computer simulations. They can also advise their customers on the optimum utilisation, maintenance and refurbishment of existing installations and assist with technical specifications related to expansions projects and new installations.

Contracts

Helcraw Electrical (Pvt) Limited secured $120 million from the African Import and Export Bank for the construction of an emergency power plant in Mutare in 2016. The electrical equipment firm whose technical partner is Italian company Ansaldo Energia, won the tender for the project in 2015 which was expected to generate 120 megawatts.[1] The construction was to be completed by September 2017.

