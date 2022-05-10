On 16 May 2018, Helga Mubaiwa filed a notice of withdrawal at the High Court.<ref name="ND">JAIROS SAUNYAMA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/05/chiwengas-mother-in-law-chickens-out-of-court-case/ Chiwenga’s mother-in-law chickens out of court case], ''NewsDay'', Published: May </ref>

The application cited Kashambe, Zanu-PF and its political commissar Lieutenant-General [[Engelbert Rugeje]] (Retired) as respondents.<ref name="BD">[http://businessdaily.co.zw/index-id-national-zk-43353.html Chiwenga's mother in law takes Zanu-PF to court], ''Business Daily'', Published: May 18, 2018, Retrieved: May 10, 2022</ref>

She then approached the [[High Court]] seeking to bar the winning candidate [[Munyaradzi Kashambe]] from campaigning pending the determination of her appeal.

After losing the [[Zanu-PF]] primary elections to be the party's candidate in Seke Constituency in the 2018 elections, Helga Mubaiwa appealed to the Zanu-PF election commission citing the absence of an updated voters' register. To that end, Mubaiwa said that the election was not fair and transparent. She argued that the result did not reflect the wishes of the voting constituency.

Helga Mubaiwa with her daughter Marry at court in 2019

Helga Mubaiwa is the mother of Marry Mubaiwa (formerly Marry Chiwenga) who was the wife of the Vice President of Zimbabwe Constantino Chiwenga.

Helga is also a politician and Zanu-PF member. In 2018, she lost in the Zanu PF primary elections for Member of Parliament in the Seke constituency.[1]

Helga works for her family's business KM Auctions.

She is the wife of prominent football administrator and businessperson, Kenny Mubaiwa, father to Marry.

Background

Helga was born in Seke.[2]

Career

Politics

After losing the Zanu-PF primary elections to be the party's candidate in Seke Constituency in the 2018 elections, Helga Mubaiwa appealed to the Zanu-PF election commission citing the absence of an updated voters' register. To that end, Mubaiwa said that the election was not fair and transparent. She argued that the result did not reflect the wishes of the voting constituency.

She then approached the High Court seeking to bar the winning candidate Munyaradzi Kashambe from campaigning pending the determination of her appeal.

The application cited Kashambe, Zanu-PF and its political commissar Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) as respondents.[3]

On 16 May 2018, Helga Mubaiwa filed a notice of withdrawal at the High Court.[4]