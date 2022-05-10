|description= Helga Mubaiwa is the mother of Marry Mubaiwa (formerly Marry Chiwenga) who was the wife of the Vice President of Zimbabwe Constantino Chiwenga. She is the wife of prominent football administrator and businessperson, Kenny Mubaiwa.

'''Helga Mubaiwa''' is the mother of [[Marry Mubaiwa]] (formerly Marry Chiwenga) who was the wife of the Vice President of Zimbabwe [[Constantino Chiwenga]].

[[File:Helga and Marry-Mubaiwa.jpg|thumb|Helga Mubaiwa with her daughter Marry at court in 2019]]

[[File:Helga and Marry-Mubaiwa.jpg|thumb|Helga Mubaiwa with her daughter Marry at court in 2019]]

Helga works for her family's business KM Auctions.

She is the wife of prominent football administrator and businessperson, Kenny Mubaiwa, father to Marry.

Background

Helga was born in Seke.[2]

Career

Politics

After losing the Zanu-PF primary elections to be the party's candidate in Seke Constituency in the 2018 elections, Helga Mubaiwa appealed to the Zanu-PF election commission citing the absence of an updated voters' register. To that end, Mubaiwa said that the election was not fair and transparent. She argued that the result did not reflect the wishes of the voting constituency.

She then approached the High Court seeking to bar the winning candidate Munyaradzi Kashambe from campaigning pending the determination of her appeal.

The application cited Kashambe, Zanu-PF and its political commissar Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) as respondents.[3]

On 16 May 2018, Helga Mubaiwa filed a notice of withdrawal at the High Court.[4]

