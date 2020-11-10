Difference between revisions of "Helga Mubaiwa"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 06:16, 10 November 2020

Helga Mubaiwa with her daughter Marry at court in 2019

Helga Mubaiwa is the mother of Marry Mubaiwa (formerly Marry Chiwenga) who was the wife of the Vice President of Zimbabwe Constantino Chiwenga.

Helga is also a politician and Zanu-PF member. In 2018, she lost in the Zanu PF primary elections for Member of Parliament in the Seke constituency.[1]

Helga works for her family's business KM Auctions.

She is the wife of prominent football administrator and businessperson, Kenny Mubaiwa, father to Marry.

Background

Helga was born in Seke.[2]

References

  1. Marry Mubaiwa family drama as they try to beat up NewZim journos, New Zimbabwe, Published: 17 December 2019, Retrieved: 10 Nov 2020
  2. Chiwenga’s mother-in-law eyes Seke Parly seat, Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 28 Feb 2018, Retrieved: 10 Nov 2020
