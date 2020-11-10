Difference between revisions of "Helga Mubaiwa"

She is the wife of prominent football administrator and businessperson, [[Kenny Mubaiwa]], father to Marry.

Helga is also a politician and Zanu-PF member. In 2018, she lost in the Zanu PF primary elections for Member of Parliament in the [[Seke]] constituency.<ref name="nz">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/marry-mubaiwa-family-drama-as-they-try-to-beat-up-newzim-journos/ Marry Mubaiwa family drama as they try to beat up NewZim journos], ''New Zimbabwe, Published: 17 December 2019, Retrieved: 10 Nov 2020''</ref>

'''Helga Mubaiwa''' is the mother of [[Marry Mubaiwa]] (formerly Marry Chiwenga) who was the wife of the Vice President of Zimbabwe [[Constantino Chiwenga]].

Helga Mubaiwa with her daughter Marry at court in 2019

Helga works for her family's business KM Auctions.

Background

Helga was born in Seke.[2]