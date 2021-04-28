Pindula

'''Hellenic Academy''' is a secondary school located at Basset Crescent New Alexandra Park. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
'''Hellenic Academy''' is a secondary school located at Basset Crescent, New Alexandra Park, [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
  
 
Hellenic Academy is a secondary school located at Basset Crescent, New Alexandra Park, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

