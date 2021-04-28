Difference between revisions of "Hellenic Academy"
Revision as of 12:35, 28 April 2021
|Hellenic Academy
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-744798
Hellenic Academy is a secondary school located at Basset Crescent, New Alexandra Park, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
References
</references>