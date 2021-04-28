Pindula

Latest revision as of 12:35, 28 April 2021

Hellenic Academy
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-744798


Hellenic Academy is a secondary school located at Basset Crescent, New Alexandra Park, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

