'''Hellenic Academy''' is a secondary school located at Basset Crescent, New Alexandra Park, [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
 
'''Hellenic Academy''' is a secondary school located at Basset Crescent, New Alexandra Park, [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
  
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
==Location==
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' 42-46 Bassett Crescent, New  Alex Park, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HellenicAcademyZimbabwe/ <br/>
  
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
==History==
  
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
  
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
Student body, number and ages
Staff,
* courses offered, to what levels.
  
  
==Events==
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
  
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.
  
==Other information==
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Hellenic Academy
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-744798


Hellenic Academy is a secondary school located at Basset Crescent, New Alexandra Park, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 42-46 Bassett Crescent, New Alex Park, Harare.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HellenicAcademyZimbabwe/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

