* courses offered, to what levels .

The school's enrolment was 550 in '''2014''' .

'''Hellenic Academy''' is an independent day school in Harare. The school was founded by the local Greek community in '''2008''', to further the standard of education offered by Hellenic Primary School.





Hellenic Academy is a secondary school located at Basset Crescent, New Alexandra Park, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: 42-46 Bassett Crescent, New Alex Park, Harare.

Telephone: +263 4 745527/744996

Cell:

Email: info@hellenicacademy.ac.zw

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HellenicAcademyZimbabwe/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Hellenic Academy is an independent day school in Harare. The school was founded by the local Greek community in 2008, to further the standard of education offered by Hellenic Primary School.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The school's enrolment was 550 in 2014.

Sports summer:

cricket

tennis

water polo

swimming

athletics

cross country

triathlon

Rugby 7s.

Winter: rugby 15s

field hockey

X Training

social football (for boys)

girls football

Cultural activities:

Orchestra

String Orchestra

Wind Band

Choirs

Madrigals

Marimbas

Rock Band

Clubs:

the Greek Culture Club

Baking Club

Drama Club

Art Club

Book Club

Public Speaking

Quiz Club

Environmental Club

Social Dance Club

Golf

Squash

First Aid Club

Robotics Club

Yoga Club

Events Team

Model United Nations Club

Interact Club

Duathlon

Toastmasters

Rugby Referees Club

Flipside

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information