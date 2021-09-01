Difference between revisions of "Hellenic Academy"
'''Address:''' 42-46 Bassett Crescent, New Alex Park, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Address:''' 42-46 Bassett Crescent, New Alex Park, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HellenicAcademyZimbabwe/ <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HellenicAcademyZimbabwe/ <br/>
==History==
==History==
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|+
.
==Events==
==Events==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
|Hellenic Academy
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-744798
Hellenic Academy is a secondary school located at Basset Crescent, New Alexandra Park, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 42-46 Bassett Crescent, New Alex Park, Harare.
Telephone: +263 4 745527/744996
Cell:
Email: info@hellenicacademy.ac.zw
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/HellenicAcademyZimbabwe/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Hellenic Academy is an independent day school in Harare. The school was founded by the local Greek community in 2008, to further the standard of education offered by Hellenic Primary School.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The school's enrolment was 550 in 2014.
Sports summer:
- cricket
- tennis
- water polo
- swimming
- athletics
- cross country
- triathlon
- Rugby 7s.
Winter: rugby 15s
- field hockey
- X Training
- social football (for boys)
- girls football
Cultural activities:
- Orchestra
- String Orchestra
- Wind Band
- Choirs
- Madrigals
- Marimbas
- Rock Band
Clubs:
- the Greek Culture Club
- Baking Club
- Drama Club
- Art Club
- Book Club
- Public Speaking
- Quiz Club
- Environmental Club
- Social Dance Club
- Golf
- Squash
- First Aid Club
- Robotics Club
- Yoga Club
- Events Team
- Model United Nations Club
- Interact Club
- Duathlon
- Toastmasters
- Rugby Referees Club
- Flipside
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.