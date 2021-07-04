Difference between revisions of "Helliate Rushwaya"

She was appointed [[Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation]] (ZBC) CEO on 26 April 2020. Before the appointment Rushawaya was a non-executive director for the state broadcaster.

Helliate Rushwaya

Helliate Rushwaya is a Zimbabwean communications and media training specialist with over 20 years industry experience, Ms Rushwaya has worked with media organisations in Namibia, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. She was appointed to the ZBC Board in July 2019 and chaired its content, programming and technical Committee. She was appointed ZBC acting Chief Executive Officer on 26 April 2020. [1]

Background

Rushwaya is a qualified broadcast journalist and holds an MSc International Events Management degree with a focus on Televising Major Events. She is former ZIFA CEO Henrietta Rushwaya's sister.

Career

She has delivered media consultancy for international agencies such as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Television for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. In 2014, she was the project manager for the host broadcaster of the Commonwealth Games in Scotland where she managed and trained television crew which broadcast the live event to 71 countries and territories under the auspices of the Commonwealth.[2]

She was appointed Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) CEO on 26 April 2020. Before the appointment Rushawaya was a non-executive director for the state broadcaster.

References