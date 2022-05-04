Difference between revisions of "Hellin Gono"
|Hellin Gono
|Born
|Hellin Mushanyuri
May 6, 1962
|Other names
|Hellen Gono
|Spouse(s)
|Gideon Gono
Hellin Gono also known as Hellen Gono is the wife of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono.
Background
Hellen Gono was born Hellin Mushanyuri on 6 May 1962.[1]
Children
Hellin and her husband Gideon have a daughter named Praise Gono who married Tshalahika Malaba the son of former Chamber of Mines chief executive officer Joseph Malaba on 7 December 2013.[2]
