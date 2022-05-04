|description= Hellin Gono also known as Hellen Gono is the wife of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono.

Hellen Gono was born Hellin Tsitsi Mushanyuri on 6 May 1962.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.immigration.govt.nz/opsmanual-archive/18557.HTM List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe...], ''immigration.govt.nz'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 4, 2022</ref>

Hellen Gono was born Hellin Mushanyuri on 6 May 1962.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.immigration.govt.nz/opsmanual-archive/18557.HTM List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe...], ''immigration.govt.nz'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 4, 2022</ref>

| birth_name = Hellin Tsitsi Mushanyuri<!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = Hellin Mushanyuri<!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| image = Reuben_and_Sinikiwe_Nikki_Kademaunga.jpg <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Hellin Gono<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

| name = Hellin Gono<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Hellin Gono also known as Hellen Gono is the wife of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono.

Background

Hellen Gono was born Hellin Tsitsi Mushanyuri on 6 May 1962.[1]

Children

Hellin and her husband Gideon have a daughter named Praise Gono who married Tshalahika Malaba the son of former Chamber of Mines chief executive officer Joseph Malaba on 7 December 2013.[2]