Difference between revisions of "Hellin Gono"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 85:
|Line 85:
==Background==
==Background==
|−
Hellen Gono was born Hellin Mushanyuri on 6 May 1962.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.immigration.govt.nz/opsmanual-archive/18557.HTM List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe...], ''immigration.govt.nz'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 4, 2022</ref>
|+
Hellen Gono was born Hellin Mushanyuri on 6 May 1962.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.immigration.govt.nz/opsmanual-archive/18557.HTM List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe...], ''immigration.govt.nz'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 4, 2022</ref>
===Children===
===Children===
|Line 98:
|Line 98:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Hellin Gono, Hellen Gono, Gideon Gono wife, Hellen Gono Biography
|keywords= Hellin Gono, Hellen Gono, Gideon Gono wife, Hellen Gono Biography
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Hellin Gono Biography
|image_alt= Hellin Gono Biography
Revision as of 17:44, 4 May 2022
|Hellin Gono
|Born
|Hellin Tsitsi Mushanyuri
May 6, 1962
|Other names
|Hellen Gono
|Spouse(s)
|Gideon Gono
Hellin Gono also known as Hellen Gono is the wife of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono.
Background
Hellen Gono was born Hellin Tsitsi Mushanyuri on 6 May 1962.[1]
Children
Hellin and her husband Gideon have a daughter named Praise Gono who married Tshalahika Malaba the son of former Chamber of Mines chief executive officer Joseph Malaba on 7 December 2013.[2]
References
- ↑ List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe..., immigration.govt.nz, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 4, 2022
- ↑ Gono gives daughter Borrowdale mansion as wedding present, Nehanda Radio, Published: December 8, 2013, Retrieved: May 4, 2022