Hellen Gono was born Hellin Tsitsi Mushanyuri on 6 May 1962.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.immigration.govt.nz/opsmanual-archive/18557.HTM List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe...], ''immigration.govt.nz'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 4, 2022</ref>

Hellin Gono also known as Hellen Gono is the wife of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono.

Background

Children

Hellin and her husband Gideon have a daughter named Praise Gono who married Tshalahika Malaba the son of former Chamber of Mines chief executive officer Joseph Malaba on 7 December 2013.[2]