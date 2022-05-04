|description= Hellin Gono also known as Hellen Gono is the wife of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono.

Hellin Gono also known as Hellen Gono is the wife of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono.

Background

Hellin Gono (second from left wearing red)

Hellen Gono was born Hellin Tsitsi Mushanyuri on 6 May 1962.[1]

Children

Hellin and her husband Gideon have a daughter named Praise Gono who married Tshalahika Malaba the son of former Chamber of Mines chief executive officer Joseph Malaba on 7 December 2013.[2]