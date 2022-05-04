Difference between revisions of "Hellin Gono"
|Line 99:
|keywords= Hellin Gono, Hellen Gono, Gideon Gono wife, Hellen Gono Biography
|description= Hellin Gono also known as Hellen Gono is the wife of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono.
|image_alt= Hellin Gono Biography
Latest revision as of 17:46, 4 May 2022
|Hellin Gono
|Born
|Hellin Tsitsi Mushanyuri
May 6, 1962
|Other names
|Hellen Gono
|Spouse(s)
|Gideon Gono
Hellin Gono also known as Hellen Gono is the wife of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono.
Background
Hellen Gono was born Hellin Tsitsi Mushanyuri on 6 May 1962.[1]
Children
Hellin and her husband Gideon have a daughter named Praise Gono who married Tshalahika Malaba the son of former Chamber of Mines chief executive officer Joseph Malaba on 7 December 2013.[2]
References
- ↑ List of persons closely associated with Robert Mugabe..., immigration.govt.nz, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 4, 2022
- ↑ Gono gives daughter Borrowdale mansion as wedding present, Nehanda Radio, Published: December 8, 2013, Retrieved: May 4, 2022