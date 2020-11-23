Difference between revisions of "Hendrik Pieter de Jongh"

Hendrik Pieter de Jongh first came to Zimbabwe in 2019 when he signed for the [[Bulawayo]] giants, [[Highlanders Football Club]] in September 2019. He guided the team to win the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup defeating [[Ngezi Platinum F.C.]] at [[Barbourfields Stadium]]. He then left for [[FC Platinum]] where he guided them to win the Castle Challenge Cup in March 2020 defeating his former club Bosso. He had to leave the Platinum miners in November 2020 after CAF said he didn't have the required qualifications to sit on the bench for the CAF Champions League matches since he holds a UEFA A Licence which is below the required CAF A licence. He was replaced by former platinum miners coach [[Norman Mapeza]].

Hendrik Pieter de Jongh is a Dutch football coach who was the FC Platinum coach from December 2019 to November 2020. The Dutch Nomad as he is referred to by some is also a former Highlanders Football Club coach after being announced on 27 September 2019 and only lasted till end of the 2019 season after taking over from Mandla Mpofu who took over when Madinda Ndlovu resigned and left for neighbouring Botswana.

Background

Hendrik Pieter de Jongh was born in the Netherlands.[1]

Coaching Career in Zimbabwe

Hendrik Pieter de Jongh first came to Zimbabwe in 2019 when he signed for the Bulawayo giants, Highlanders Football Club in September 2019. He guided the team to win the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup defeating Ngezi Platinum F.C. at Barbourfields Stadium. He then left for FC Platinum where he guided them to win the Castle Challenge Cup in March 2020 defeating his former club Bosso. He had to leave the Platinum miners in November 2020 after CAF said he didn't have the required qualifications to sit on the bench for the CAF Champions League matches since he holds a UEFA A Licence which is below the required CAF A licence. He was replaced by former platinum miners coach Norman Mapeza.