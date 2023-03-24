Angel, who was one of Zimbabwe’s most influential diplomats, and Doolan a pastor in a church led by the former, were also identified by the investigation as part of the Gold Mafia.

Mapiye said the State’s evidence, through witnesses, left many doubts about how Rushwaya could have committed the offence.<ref name="The Herald1">[https://www.herald.co.zw/henrietta-rushwaya-cleared-of-bribery-allegations/ Henrietta Rushwaya cleared of bribery allegations], ''The Herald1'', Published: 12 August 2022, Retrieved: 10 February 2023</ref>

Henrietta Rushwaya is a Zimbabwean politician, football administrator and former CEO of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA). She has been linked, arrested and tried on several cases of corruption for her role in match-fixing scandals in Zimbabwe.

She is then became president of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation. In October 2020, Rushwaya was arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport after attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold out of Zimbabwe to Dubai.

Background

Rushwaya trained as a teacher at Morgenster Teachers College in Masvingo and practised for a couple of years. After a stint with the Sports and Recreation Commission, she went to study sports management on a scholarship in Norway. She returned in 2004 and was asked to coordinate fundraising activities for the national soccer team, The Warriors.[1]

Rushwaya then held the post of director of sport in Vice-President Joseph Msika's office, before being appointed Zifa Chief Executive Officer on 1 March 2007.[2]

Match Fixing Allegations

Limpopogate

In a match-fixing scandal which is commonly referred to as the Limpopogate, in March 2016, ZIFA announced that Rushwaya had been linked to a match-fixing syndicate which had been fixing games for the past 6 years and was planning to fix an upcoming Zimbabwe 2017 Nations Cup qualifiers game against Swaziland.[3] Rushwaya admitted that she had interacted with Asian match-fixers since 2015 up to the time the scandal was unearthed but said she was working undercover to try and nail them after she promised investigators working for FIFA that she would bring the culprits to book.[4]

In April 2016 Rushwaya was arrested following the allegations of being involved in a match-fixing ring run from South Africa.

Asiagate

Henrietta Rushwaya at a football match

In a match-fixing scandal which came to be known as Asiagate, then ZIFA CEO, Henrietta Rushwaya was accused of having organised a trip by the Zimbabwe national team to Malaysia on 28 December 2009 during which matches are said to have been manipulated. An investigation into the matter found she was the “core central point” in the scam which involved referees, players and journalists. On the trip, Zimbabwe lost 3-0 to Thailand; beat the Malaysian champions Selangor 3-0 before losing 6-0 to Syria. An investigation by the ZIFA Board of Enquiry found that Rushwaya had been the “core central point” in the match-fixing. [5]

On 26 October 2016, Rushwaya was fired after a disciplinary tribunal appointed by ZIFA ruled that she be dismissed for mismanagement and insubordination. She had been found guilty on the majority of the charges levelled against her.[6]

In February 2012 Henrietta Rushwaya was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission on allegations of bribery and match-fixing linked to the Asiagate scandal. She appeared in court facing 11 counts of concealing transactions from a principal, two counts of fraud and 15 others of bribery involving US$1 million.[7]

Extortion Allegation

In August 2014 Rushwaya was arrested on allegations of planning an attempt to extort Prophetic Healing Deliverance Ministries leader and founder Walter Magaya of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Rushwaya was picked up following a report made by Prophet Magaya at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Law and Order Section at Harare Central Police Station.[8]

Other Criminal Allegations

2008 Arrest

In February 2008, Rushwaya was arrested and charged with attempting to defeat the course of justice after an investigation at the Attorney-General's Office into questionable circumstances that led to the Rushwaya's trial on theft charges being brought forward by two months.[2]

Corruption at ZIFA

Between 2007 and 2008 she faced theft charges for stealing from ZIFA funds and was tried at the courts in 2008.[2]

2020 Gold Smuggling Arrest

On 26 October 2020, Rushwaya was arrested as she tried to smuggle 6kgs of gold out of Zimbabwe at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Detectives, who were tracking her based on a tip-off, alerted the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) scanner operators to thoroughly examine Rushwaya's hand luggage where the gold was subsequently found. The gold was worth US$366,000.

Questioned about the origin of the gold, she said that she had obtained it from an Ali of number 32 Lanark Road, Alexandra Park, Harare. She was charged with smuggling under the Customs and Excise Act.[9]

She is mentioned on p32 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under Case Study 5 The Mining Cartels.

The head of the Zimbabwe Miner’s Federation, Henrietta Rushwaya is currently on trial for attempting to smuggle gold belonging to Pakistani businessman Ali Muhamad. (Madzianike, N. Rushwaya remains in custody as State moves to contest Ali bail. 13 November 2020) It has been alleged that Rushwaya, the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa and one of the President’s sons, Collins Mnangagwa are part of “an elite trafficking cartel” that smuggles gold out of Zimbabwe. (Flanagan, J. Zimbabwe gold smugglers ‘worked for Mnangagwa’s wife’. The Times, 2 November 2020)

On 11 August 2022, Rushwaya was cleared on allegations of offering a bribe to an airport official to allow her to travel out of the country with 6kgs of gold in October 2020.

She was acquitted of bribery by Harare regional magistrate Learnmore Mapiye after a full trial.

Mapiye said the State’s evidence, through witnesses, left many doubts about how Rushwaya could have committed the offence.[10]

"Gold Mafia"

An investigation by Al Jazeera claimed that Rushwaya was a member a band of criminals driving gold smuggling and money laundering worth billions of dollars in Southern Africa.[11]

The first part of Gold Mafia, a four-part documentary by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit based on dozens of undercover operations spanning three continents, was released on 23 March 2023.

It identified Rushwaya as the person whom Uebert Angel and Rikki Doolan get in touch with when they want to discuss buying gold for their laundering scam.

Angel, who was one of Zimbabwe’s most influential diplomats, and Doolan a pastor in a church led by the former, were also identified by the investigation as part of the Gold Mafia.

Political Career

In February 2008 Rushwaya tried and failed to secure the ticket to represent Zanu PF in Gutu South in the 29 March 2008 parliamentary elections.[2]

Personal Life

In November 2015 it was rumoured Rushwaya was having an affair with popular musician, Jah Prayzah. Both Rushwaya and Jah Prayzah dismissed the rumours.

it was rumoured was having an affair with popular musician, Jah Prayzah. Both and Jah Prayzah dismissed the rumours. In January 2011 it was reported Rushwaya had possibly had an affair with MDC politician Welshman Ncube.

it was reported had possibly had an affair with MDC politician Welshman Ncube. Rushwaya was reported to have had an exploitative relationship with popular football star Benjani Mwaruwari whom she reportedly said had bought her a car for a gift.[12]