Difference between revisions of "Henry Muchatibabya"

In July 2018, Henry Muchatibabya was elected to Ward 8 Chegutu Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 588 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 8 Chegutu Municipality with 588 votes, beating Biggie Pasira of Zanu-PF with 286 votes, Partson Ngandu of NPF with 46 votes, Moffat Tembo, independent with 23 votes and Mukombwe Chamboko of ZIPP with 15 votes. [1]
