Difference between revisions of "Henry Pote"

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] [[Chiredzi]] North returned to [[Parliament]]:

Henry Herbert Pote was a poet and politician. Elected at Independence, he was a Zanu PF MP, a Zanu PF Central committee member, and a deputy minister. He died in 2015.

Born 1939. Ndanga (Masvingo area).

Cde. Pote died at the Avenues Clinic on Thursday, 12 Nov 2015. He was 76.[1]

Attended Roma University, Lesotho.

Henry Hebert Pote of Zanu PF - 42 287 votes.

of Zanu PF - 42 287 votes. Stephen Maseko of PF-ZAPU - 634 votes.

West Zimuto of ZANU - 436 votes.

