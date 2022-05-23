Pindula

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chiredzi North returned to Parliament:
* Henry Hebert Pote of Zanu PF - 42 287 votes.
* Stephen Maseko of PF-ZAPU - 634 votes.
* West Zimuto of ZANU - 436 votes.
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] [[Chiredzi]] North returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Henry Hebert Pote''' of Zanu PF - 42 287 votes.
* [[Stephen Maseko]] of PF-ZAPU - 634 votes.
* [[West Zimuto]] of [[ZANU]] - 436 votes.
In the '''2015''' elections, '''Henry Herbert Pote''', won the '''Chiredzi''' North seat, with 42 287 votes. 1 070 votes in total were cast for the other two parties. ''(This is suspect and needs further investigation.)''
  
 
Henry Herbert Pote was a poet and politician. Elected at Independence, he was a Zanu PF MP, a Zanu PF Central committee member, and a deputy minister. He died in 2015.

Personal Details

Born 1939. Ndanga (Masvingo area).
Cde. Pote died at the Avenues Clinic on Thursday, 12 Nov 2015. He was 76.[1]

School / Education

Attended Roma University, Lesotho.

Service / Career

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chiredzi North returned to Parliament:

In the 2015 elections, Henry Herbert Pote, won the Chiredzi North seat, with 42 287 votes. 1 070 votes in total were cast for the other two parties. (This is suspect and needs further investigation.)

Events

Further Reading

[2]

