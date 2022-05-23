Difference between revisions of "Henry Pote"
Latest revision as of 14:38, 23 May 2022
Henry Herbert Pote was a poet and politician. Elected at Independence, he was a Zanu PF MP, a Zanu PF Central committee member, and a deputy minister. He died in 2015.
Personal Details
Born 1939. Ndanga (Masvingo area).
Cde. Pote died at the Avenues Clinic on Thursday, 12 Nov 2015. He was 76.[1]
School / Education
Attended Roma University, Lesotho.
Service / Career
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chiredzi North returned to Parliament:
- Henry Hebert Pote of Zanu PF - 42 287 votes.
- Stephen Maseko of PF-ZAPU - 634 votes.
- West Zimuto of ZANU - 436 votes.
In the 2015 elections, Henry Herbert Pote, won the Chiredzi North seat, with 42 287 votes. 1 070 votes in total were cast for the other two parties. (This is suspect and needs further investigation. He died in 2015!)