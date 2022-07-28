In the '''2015''' elections, '''Henry Herbert Pote''', won the '''Chiredzi''' North seat, with 42 287 votes. 1 070 votes in total were cast for the other two parties. ''(This is suspect and needs further investigation. He died in 2015!)''

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Chiredzi]] Central returned to [[Parliament]]:

Henry Herbert Pote was a poet and politician. Elected at Independence, he was a Zanu PF MP, a Zanu PF Central committee member, and a deputy minister. He died in 2015.

Personal Details

Born 1939. Ndanga (Masvingo area).

Cde. Pote died at the Avenues Clinic on Thursday, 12 Nov 2015. He was 76.[1]

School / Education

Attended Roma University, Lesotho.

Service / Career

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chiredzi North returned to Parliament:

Henry Hebert Pote of Zanu PF - 42 287 votes.

Stephen Maseko of PF-ZAPU - 634 votes.

West Zimuto of ZANU - 436 votes.

Henry Pote of Zanu PF with 21 903 votes,

Leo Chanda of ZUM with 4 420 votes.

Turnout - 29 239 voters or 68.96 %

Events

Further Reading

