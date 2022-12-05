He however criticised [[Constitutional Amendment Bill No.2]] saying that he fears that [Zanu-PF]] might amend the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|Constitution]] and bar him from contesting the ''' 2023 ''' elections. <ref name="C">Lovejoy Mutongwiza, [https://www.263chat.com/mnangagwas-hands-are-clean-declares-opposition-leader/ 'Mnangagwa's Hands Are Clean'- Declares Opposition Leader], ''263Chat'', Published: May 5, 2021, Retrieved: May 8, 2021</ref>

<blockquote>“People blame Mnangagwa for this, but it’s not him alone who deployed the fifth brigade to destroy Ndebeles. He was just a Minister of State Security. The Defence Minister was Sydney Sekeremayi. Mnangagwa’s hands are clean but people took advantage of his silence. If you look at the Zanu-PF party during the Robert Mugabe era, most people pointed fingers at him! If Tsvangirai had died during the time of severe demonstrations in Zimbabwe. He is not to blame for the Gukurahundi, he wasn’t leading the massacre.”</blockquote>

He blamed the army and police for soiling Mnangagwa’s name by beating innocent civilians or opposition members who demonstrate against the state. He said:

Chamuka who also hails from [[Zvishavane]] like Mnangagwa, said Mnangagwa is a victim of bullying by opposition parties who take advantage of his silence to prop up their agenda.

In an article published by [[263Chat]] in ''' May 2021 ''' , ''' Chamuka ''' exonerated President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] of any wrongdoing. ''' Chamuka ''' also urged opposition leaders to desist from denouncing Mnangagwa's name for political mileage. ''' Chamuka ''' who also hails from [[Zvishavane]] like Mnangagwa, said Mnangagwa is a victim of bullying by opposition parties who take advantage of his silence to prop up their agenda. He blamed the army and police for soiling Mnangagwa’s name by beating innocent civilians or opposition members who demonstrate against the state. He said:

'''Herbert Chamuka''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and the leader of [[Ideas Party of Democracy]] (IPD ). In '''2022''', he was the leader of the [[Peoples Unity Party]], (PUP ).

