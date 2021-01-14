Difference between revisions of "Herbert Gomba"

Gomba is one of the longest-serving councilors in Harare having served as councilor for past 10 years. Gomba previously served as deputy mayor in the 2008 to 2013 council.<ref name="b24"> [https://www.zimeye.net/2018/09/03/gomba-elected-as-new-mayor-for-the-city-of-harare/ Gomba Elected As New Mayor For The City Of Harare],'' ZimEye, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018''</ref>

Herbert Gomba is the Mayor of Harare, prior to being Mayor Gomba was councilor of Glen Norah for ten years. Herbert is a member of the MDC Alliance.[1].Gomba was sworn in as the Mayor of Harare on the 3 of September 2018.[2].Gomba took over the Mayor's post from Bernard Manyenyeni

Background

Gomba is one of the longest-serving councilors in Harare having served as councilor for past 10 years. Gomba previously served as deputy mayor in the 2008 to 2013 council.[3] See Loveness Gomba for July 2018 election results.

Selection for the Mayor's spot

Gomba was selected by the MDC Alliance led council for the mayoral post ahead of former chief adviser to the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Ian Makone.



