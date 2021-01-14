Difference between revisions of "Herbert Gomba"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 84:
|Line 84:
==Background==
==Background==
Gomba is one of the longest-serving councilors in Harare having served as councilor for past 10 years. Gomba previously served as deputy mayor in the 2008 to 2013 council.<ref name="b24"> [https://www.zimeye.net/2018/09/03/gomba-elected-as-new-mayor-for-the-city-of-harare/ Gomba Elected As New Mayor For The City Of Harare],'' ZimEye, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018''</ref>
Gomba is one of the longest-serving councilors in Harare having served as councilor for past 10 years. Gomba previously served as deputy mayor in the 2008 to 2013 council.<ref name="b24"> [https://www.zimeye.net/2018/09/03/gomba-elected-as-new-mayor-for-the-city-of-harare/ Gomba Elected As New Mayor For The City Of Harare],'' ZimEye, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018''</ref>
|−
|+
==Selection for the Mayor's spot==
==Selection for the Mayor's spot==
|Line 93:
|Line 93:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:MDC-T Politicians]]
[[Category:MDC-T Politicians]]
[[Category:Harare Mayors]]
[[Category:Harare Mayors]]
Latest revision as of 17:48, 14 January 2021
|Herbert Gomba
|Occupation
|Mayor
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Herbert Gomba is the Mayor of Harare, prior to being Mayor Gomba was councilor of Glen Norah for ten years. Herbert is a member of the MDC Alliance.[1].Gomba was sworn in as the Mayor of Harare on the 3 of September 2018.[2].Gomba took over the Mayor's post from Bernard Manyenyeni
Background
Gomba is one of the longest-serving councilors in Harare having served as councilor for past 10 years. Gomba previously served as deputy mayor in the 2008 to 2013 council.[3] See Loveness Gomba for July 2018 election results.
Selection for the Mayor's spot
Gomba was selected by the MDC Alliance led council for the mayoral post ahead of former chief adviser to the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Ian Makone.
References
- ↑ MDC PICKS HARARE MAYOR, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018
- ↑ MDC Alliance's Herbert Gomba New Harare Mayor ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, published: 03 Sep 2018, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018
- ↑ Gomba Elected As New Mayor For The City Of Harare, ZimEye, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018