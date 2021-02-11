Difference between revisions of "Herbert Gomba"

'''Herbert Gomba''' was the [ Mayor of Harare]], '''2018''' to '''2020''', after being elected as councilor of Ward 27, [[Glen Norah]] for ten years. Herbert is a member of the [[MDC Alliance]].<ref name="new zim"> [http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2018/09/mdc-picks-harare-mayor.html MDC PICKS HARARE MAYOR],'' retrieved: 3 Sep 2018''</ref>. Gomba was sworn in as the Mayor of Harare on the 3 of September 2018.<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/09/03/mdc-alliances-herbert-gomba-new-harare-mayor/ MDC Alliance's Herbert Gomba New Harare Mayor ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 03 Sep 2018, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018''</ref>. Gomba took over the Mayor's post from [[Bernard Manyenyeni]]. See [[Mayor of Harare]]

'''Herbert Gomba''' was the Mayor of [[ Harare]], '''2018''' to '''2020''', after being elected as councilor of Ward 27, [[Glen Norah]] for ten years. Herbert is a member of the [[MDC Alliance]].<ref name="new zim"> [http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2018/09/mdc-picks-harare-mayor.html MDC PICKS HARARE MAYOR],'' retrieved: 3 Sep 2018''</ref>. Gomba was sworn in as the Mayor of Harare on the 3 of September 2018.<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/09/03/mdc-alliances-herbert-gomba-new-harare-mayor/ MDC Alliance's Herbert Gomba New Harare Mayor ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 03 Sep 2018, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018''</ref>. Gomba took over the Mayor's post from [[Bernard Manyenyeni]]. See [[Mayor of Harare]]

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 27 Harare Municipality with 7676 votes, beating Jephson Matewe of Zanu PF with 1918 votes, Luckson Dabvu of MDC-T with 737 votes, Kelvin Kummbula, independent with 692 votes, Admire Bingura of NPF with 91 votes, Fortunate Musinake of PRC with 85 votes, Melody Mandinenga of BZA with 68 votes, Russell Takudzwa Muzilikazi of UDA with 56 votes and Nazareth Nigel Kadziyanike, independent with 31 votes. [3]

Gomba is one of the longest-serving councilors in Harare having served as councilor for past 10 years. Gomba previously served as deputy mayor in the 2008 to 2013 council.[4] Also see Loveness Gomba for July 2018 election results.

Selection for the Mayor's spot

Gomba was selected by the MDC Alliance led council for the mayoral post ahead of former chief adviser to the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Ian Makone.



