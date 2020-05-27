Difference between revisions of "Herbert Gonyora"

In July 2018, Herbert Goyora was elected to Ward 32 Mutare RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1037 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 31 Mutare RDC with 1037 votes, beating Josphat Gupa of Zanu-PF with 1013 votes, Jesmail Chitando, independent with 76 votes and Tomson M. Chagwiza of ZIPP with 72 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]