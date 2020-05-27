Difference between revisions of "Herbert Gonyora"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Herbert Goyora''' was elected to Ward 32 Mutare RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1037 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:31, 27 May 2020
In July 2018, Herbert Goyora was elected to Ward 32 Mutare RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1037 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 31 Mutare RDC with 1037 votes, beating Josphat Gupa of Zanu-PF with 1013 votes, Jesmail Chitando, independent with 76 votes and Tomson M. Chagwiza of ZIPP with 72 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020