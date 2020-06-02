Difference between revisions of "Herbert Gonyora"

A meeting to celebrate World Radio Day commemorations was held in Mutare in '''February 2019''', organised by the Mutare based [[Kumakomo Community Radio Station]] (KCRS) initiative, under the theme, “Dialogue, Tolerance and Peace.” Mayor [[Blessing Tandi]], spoke. Radio to the people is necessary. However, the media should be impartial and put the interests of the community first. As media you should not abuse your powers as well but be apolitical, which is why community radios are important as they are not owned by government or private entities.” Radio serves as a more convenient information sharing platform citing that it was more popular and easily accessible than television because of its wide reach. <br/>

